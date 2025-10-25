Purvca Samvad 2025: Dialogue on Sustainable Urban Futures in Northeast India

Purvca Foundation is set to host the inaugural edition of Purvca Samvad 2025 – Conversations for Sustainable Urban Futures on Friday, 7th November 2025, at the NEDFi Auditorium, Guwahati. The one-day forum will focus on the theme “Sustainable Urban Mobility: Public Transport, Walking & Cycling”, bringing together government officials, academicians, media, civil society, industry experts, mobility specialists, students, and citizens to deliberate on the future of urban mobility in Guwahati and the region.

The event will feature panel discussions, spotlight sessions, and idea presentations addressing key issues, including public transportation, the impact of air quality and climate change on mobility choices, mobility justice, and safe streets for walking and cycling.

Arshel Akhter, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Purvca Foundation, said, “Our cities are growing fast — streets are becoming more congested, pollution levels are rising, and our environments are increasingly unsafe. The way people move must change — towards safer, more inclusive, and low-carbon mobility options. Through Samvad, we aim to create a space where ideas can translate into meaningful action.”

As part of the event, Purvca Foundation will release its “Women’s Perspective on City Buses in Guwahati” report, which highlights challenges, user experiences, and recommendations to improve the city’s bus-based transport system. Additionally, the “Ideas for Mobility Solutions” segment will provide a platform for young minds and citizens to present innovative and practical solutions to tackle urban transportation challenges.

Purvca Samvad 2025 aims to foster meaningful dialogue and actionable solutions to create safer, more sustainable, and inclusive urban mobility in Guwahati.

Individuals and organisations interested in attending the event or submitting ideas can visit www.samvad.purvca.org

