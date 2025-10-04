Subscribe

Assam Top Stories

Shyamkanu Mahanta Accused in 2001 NEDFi ₹14 Crore Scam

Fresh allegations link Shyamkanu Mahanta to a ₹14 crore NEDFi scam in 2001, raising questions about financial irregularities during his tenure as project manager.

PratidinTime News Desk
Rising Scrutiny on Shyamkanu Mahanta Across Assam

Amid Shyamkanu Mahanta’s connection to the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, fresh allegations have now surfaced linking Mahanta to yet another major financial scandal. According to reports, in 2001, a scam was carried out at the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) involving a project worth ₹14 crore.

At the time, Shyamkanu Mahanta was serving as the project manager for this high-value project. He is accused of embezzling funds in collusion with a company named DSS E-Connect, raising serious concerns about the oversight and management of NEDFi projects during that period.

This revelation adds to the growing list of controversies surrounding Mahanta, reigniting scrutiny over his role in financial irregularities and prompting calls for further investigation into past projects under his supervision.

