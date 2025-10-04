Shyamkanu Mahanta Accused in 2001 NEDFi ₹14 Crore Scam

Amid Shyamkanu Mahanta’s connection to the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, fresh allegations have now surfaced linking Mahanta to yet another major financial scandal. According to reports, in 2001, a scam was carried out at the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) involving a project worth ₹14 crore.

At the time, Shyamkanu Mahanta was serving as the project manager for this high-value project. He is accused of embezzling funds in collusion with a company named DSS E-Connect, raising serious concerns about the oversight and management of NEDFi projects during that period.

This revelation adds to the growing list of controversies surrounding Mahanta, reigniting scrutiny over his role in financial irregularities and prompting calls for further investigation into past projects under his supervision.

