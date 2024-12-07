Quick Action Prevents Major Incident as Vehicle Catches Fire at LGBI Airport

The Airport team quickly extinguished a fire that broke out in the parking lot of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, at around 5:50 PM on December 7, 2024, preventing any further escalation.

The blaze, which erupted in a parked Scorpio vehicle (registration number NL-01-H-2908), had been left unattended as its owner had traveled by air. Airport security and the fire brigade swiftly responded to contain the fire.

"As per procedure, the Airport team extinguished the fire without any injuries or impact on airport operations," stated a GIAL spokesperson. "There were no injuries, and airport operations continued without disruption."

Despite the initial stir and concern among those in the vicinity, the prompt response ensured that the situation was resolved swiftly, allowing the airport’s operations to continue without disruption.