Rahul Gandhi to Visit Guwahati on October 17 to Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will arrive in Guwahati on October 17 to pay tribute to Assam’s beloved artist and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

Upon his arrival, the Congress leader is scheduled to visit Zubeen Garg’s resting place in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, to offer his respects. He will also visit the late artist’s residence to meet and convey condolences to his bereaved family members.

The visit is being coordinated with the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Media Department, which issued an official statement confirming the schedule. The department noted that arrangements are being made to ensure the visit proceeds smoothly, reflecting the deep respect and affection for Zubeen Garg across Assam.

