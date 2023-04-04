Raid at Guwahati Restaurant, 31 Cartons of Illegal Korean Liquor Seized

In a major operation by the state excise department, as many as 31 cartons of illegal Korean liquor were seized from a city restaurant on Tuesday night.

As per reports, the restaurant named as Kori’s in Zoo road Tiniali was allegedly selling Korean liquors illegally for the last couple of months.

The raid was led by Excise Superintendent Manvi Das.

Speaking to the media, Excise Superintendent Manvi Das said, "We received input from our sources that the said restaurant was serving foreign liquors illegally. Based on the tip-off, we raided the restaurant today and seized around 31 cartons of illegal Korean liquor. The restaurant manager has been detained for questioning. The restaurant was serving liquor without a valid bar licence."

The excise official has also informed that the Market Retail Price (MRP) of Korean Liquor is around Rs 300 per bottle.

It is also ascertained that the Excise Department caught the restaurant for selling Korean liquor without a valid bar licence.

Notably, Kori's, a dining spot in Guwahati, is specialized in Korean cuisine.