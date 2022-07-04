Assam: Dhaba Owner Arrested In Excise Dept Raid In Bajali

Bajali police along with the excise department conducted a raid at a dhaba in the Bajali district of Assam on Monday.

The joint raid was conducted at the Welcome Resort Dhaba at Golia in Bajali after reports of illicit activities being run from the dhaba.

According to reports, police received information of several illegal activities being run from the dhaba since long, after which they conducted the drive.

The owner of the dhaba, Zainul Abedin was arrested during the raid.

Officials informed that several incriminating documents were found during the raid.