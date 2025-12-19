Raijor Dal Raises Concerns Over SR Irregularities Ahead of Assam Voter List Draft

In a press conference held at the Guwahati Press Club, Raijor Dal Vice President Romen Chandra Borthakur raised serious concerns over the ongoing Summary Revision (SR) process of voter lists in Assam.

Barthakur highlighted widespread discrepancies, noting that some households show zero house numbers, while others inexplicably list members of both Hindu and Muslim communities under a single household. He warned that such inconsistencies could significantly impact the draft voter list scheduled for publication on December 27.

The party questioned how the SR process could be conducted without BLOs visiting each household, calling for clarity and accountability from the Election Commission.

Barthakur also drew attention to potential election malpractices, referencing Rahul Gandhi’s previous warnings about vote rigging, suggesting that similar issues could arise in Assam. He further alleged involvement of a BJP MLA linked to Bangladesh, urging authorities to investigate the matter.

According to the party, the District Commissioner has issued notices on behalf of the Chief Minister regarding the district where the allegations surfaced. However, Raijor Dal criticised the Assam Chief Minister for remaining inactive on these concerns, accusing him of being preoccupied solely with election campaigning rather than addressing irregularities in the SR process.

The party has called for urgent corrective measures to ensure the accuracy and fairness of the voter list, ahead of the upcoming elections.

