SIT Files FIR Against Akhil Gogoi Over Zubeen Garg Chargesheet Details

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the alleged murder of Zubeen Garg, on Thursday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi for allegedly sharing information from the case chargesheet on social media.

The SIT had submitted a massive chargesheet before a court in Guwahati on December 12. The document reportedly runs into more than 3,000 pages and is accompanied by over 8,500 supporting documents, including statements of more than 300 witnesses, forensic reports and other evidence collected during the investigation.

Akhil Gogoi, the MLA from Sivasagar, on Wednesday posted details of the charges framed against seven accused persons on social media, claiming that the information was drawn from the chargesheet filed by the SIT.

According to Assam CID Special Director General of Police M.P. Gupta, who is also heading the nine-member SIT, the FIR has been lodged by investigating officer Rosie Kalita.

Gupta said the case pertains to the alleged circulation of sensitive and unverified material related to an ongoing criminal investigation.

