‘Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress’: Congress Team Meets Jayanta Baruah at His Residence

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Today launched its outreach campaign ‘Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress’ in Guwahati, following what the party described as a successful run of the initiative in different parts of the state. The campaign, being carried out under the initiative of the Congress election manifesto committee, has begun in the state capital with a two-day programme.

On the first day of the Guwahati leg of the campaign, senior Congress leaders visited the residences of representatives from various organisations as well as several eminent personalities, engaging in direct interactions and exchanging views on key public issues.

The delegation included Election Manifesto Committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia, APCC Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur, and former MP Abdul Khaleque.

The leaders held a detailed interaction with representatives of different organisations at Kahua Bon Resort in the city, where they sought suggestions and feedback for the party’s upcoming election manifesto.

Later in the day, the Congress delegation met Jayanta Baruah, owner of the Sadin–Pratidin Group and editor of Asomiya Pratidin. Senior leaders, including Debabrata Saikia and MP Pradyut Bordoloi, held wide-ranging discussions with the senior journalist on the upcoming elections, the prevailing situation in Assam, and several pressing issues faced by the people of the state.

The Congress leaders also sought his views and guidance on various social, political and economic challenges confronting Assam.

The Congress delegation appreciated the role played by Asomiya Pratidin in consistently highlighting the state’s burning issues and people’s concerns. The party leaders reiterated that Congress would continue to stand by the people of Assam and raise their issues in the days ahead, including during the forthcoming elections.

The party said the ‘Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress’ campaign aims to take the leadership directly to the people by visiting the homes of eminent personalities and citizens, gathering inputs, and clearly communicating the Congress party’s political stand and vision for the future.

In the evening, the Congress team travelled by special bus to the Noonmati and Bamunimaidam markets, where they interacted with members of the public, discussed issues related to the party’s manifesto, and tried to understand the concerns of ordinary citizens.

According to party sources, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi is expected to join the campaign on Sunday. Meanwhile, a large joining programme has also been scheduled for Sunday at the Manabendra sharma complex as part of the ongoing outreach initiative.

