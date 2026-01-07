Gaurav Gogoi Leads ‘Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress Abhiyan’ in Jorhat Ahead of 2026 Polls

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday participated in the ‘Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress Abhiyan’ at the Jorhat Press Club, as part of the party’s outreach and consultation drive ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

During the programme, Gogoi interacted with representatives of various organisations and sought their inputs on key public issues that should find place in the Congress manifesto. He said the campaign aims to bring people’s voices to the forefront and shape a manifesto rooted in grassroots concerns.

Senior Congress leaders, includingAICC Secretary Vikas Upadhyay, APCC Working President Roselina Tirkey, Rajiv Lochan Pegu, APCC General Secretary Udit Bhanu Das, and Jorhat District Congress President Putul Burhagohain, were present at the event.

Following the interaction, Gogoi held separate meetings with office-bearers of the Jorhat District Congress Committee and Block Congress Presidents, reviewing the party’s organisational strength and preparedness at the booth level. Discussions focused on election strategies and the nature of groundwork being undertaken for the 2026 Assembly polls.

Addressing party workers, Gogoi urged them to remain alert and united, alleging attempts by the BJP to retain power through manipulation of votes. He stressed the need for vigilance, strong booth management, and close engagement with voters to safeguard democratic processes.

The ‘Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress Abhiyan’, party leaders said, will continue across districts as the Congress intensifies its grassroots mobilisation and election preparations.

