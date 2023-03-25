Rail Gate Collapses at Guwahati’s Maligaon

The railway gate at the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati collapsed on Saturday.

The incident took place at Maligaon Chariali and Gaushala Railway crossings.

According to sources, post the incident, there was heavy traffic at the spot. However, no pedestrian was injured in the incident.

The residents have claimed that the incident took place due to the negligence of the railway department.

On asking about what happened in the spot, one of the people who came to fix the gate said that a van collided with the rail gate breaking the gate to fall.

Last year in November, lack of a rail gate led to death of a dumper truck driver as it was hit by a train at the railway crossing in Assam’s Golaghat district.

According to sources, the dumper truck, bearing the registration number AS03 BC 2565, carrying sand was crossing the open railway track which did not have any rail gate when the southbound Avadh Assam Express hit the truck at Tamuly village in Borpathar.

The truck was en route to Jamuguri and the driver died on spot after the incident. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The dumper is suspected to be from Dergaon.