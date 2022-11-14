Lack of Rail Gate Leads to Death of Truck Driver in Assam’s Golaghat

The lack of a rail gate has led to death of a dumper truck driver as it was hit by a train at railway crossing in Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday.

According to sources, the dumper truck, bearing the registration number AS03 BC 2565, carrying sand was crossing the open railway track which did not have any rail gate when the southbound Avadh Assam Express hit the truck at Tamuly village in Borpathar.

The truck was en route to Jamuguri and the driver died on spot after the incident. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The dumper is suspected to be from Dergaon.