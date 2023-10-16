Railway Contractor Held for Threatening Kamrup (M) BJP IT Cell Convener with Pistol

The Guwahati police on Monday arrested a railway contractor for allegedly threatening to kill the BJP IT Cell convener of Kamrup Metro district Numun Dewan with a pistol last night.
The accused identified as Zubair Hussain was picked up by Pan Bazar police today and accordingly, his pistol which he allegedly used to threatened the BJP IT Cell convener was seized.
Based on a police complaint lodged by the IT Cell convener, the city police arrested the accused.
As per sources, Numun Dewan was allegedly driving on a wrong route near Lakhtokia locality in Guwahati, following which, Zubair confronted him in the midst of the road and a verbal argument broke out between the two.
Zubair then took a pistol from his pocket and placed it against Numun's chest, threatening to kill him then and there.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that Zubair Hussain is the brother of the Muslim Students Federation, India, President, Tousif Hussain.