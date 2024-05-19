Rain Disrupts IPL Match Between RR and KKR in Guwahati

Rain has disrupted the pivotal match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
The downpour which started with a drizzle ahead of the match on Sunday intensified further causing frustrations for players and fans.
Right after the downpour started, the grounds crew were seen scrambling to get the covers on the outfield.
Further, the rain also delayed the toss of the match, with the pitch currently covered due to drizzling.
The IPL 2024 league phase concludes with a pivotal match between hosts RR and KKR. Although the Royals have already secured a playoff berth with 16 points, they have faced difficulties recently, struggling to surpass 150 runs in their last two games.
Kolkata and Rajasthan have clashed 29 times in IPL history. Out of these encounters, both teams have won 14 matches each, with one game ending without a result.