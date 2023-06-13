Rajgarh Water Gush: Ashok Singhal Directs Officials to Expedite Repair Work

Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation minister of Assam, Ashok Singhal on Tuesday morning visited and inspected the ongoing repair work at the site damaged by the drinking water pipe explosion on the road connecting Rajgarh and Guwahati Commerce College.
Ashok Singhal directed the officials to ensure the immediate completion of the repair work and provide relief to the affected public.
On Monday, a recently installed water pipeline of the Guwahati Jal Board burst at Rajgarh Road near Commerce College Link Road. Moments after the incident was reported, a team from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) arrived at the spot and after they launched continuous efforts, the water gush was brought under control.
Post the incident, the minister called for an urgent meeting of all senior officials of Guwahati Jal Board. He ordered the concerned officials to submit a detailed report regarding the incident within three days.
Meanwhile, Ashok Singhal also visited the water supply project under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Guwahati’s Kharguli this morning.
As per reports, during the minister’s visit to Kharguli, no officers of JICA water supply works were present at the spot. Ashok Singhal sent out strict warnings to all concerned and said that the negligence of the people in charge of managing the important project is by no means acceptable. He also asserted that appropriate action would be taken on this matter.
He also directed the Guwahati Jal Board to take proper measures against such incidents.