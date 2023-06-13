Rajgarh Water Gush: Ashok Singhal Directs Officials to Expedite Repair Work

Meanwhile, Ashok Singhal also visited the water supply project under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Guwahati’s Kharguli this morning.

As per reports, during the minister’s visit to Kharguli, no officers of JICA water supply works were present at the spot. Ashok Singhal sent out strict warnings to all concerned and said that the negligence of the people in charge of managing the important project is by no means acceptable. He also asserted that appropriate action would be taken on this matter.

He also directed the Guwahati Jal Board to take proper measures against such incidents.