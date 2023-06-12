Rajgarh Water Gush: Ashok Singhal Takes Stock of Situation

Following the water pipe burst in Guwahati’s Rajgarh link road, Assam Minister for Urban Affair Ashok Singhal arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation on Monday.
He also informed that an urgent meeting has been called with Guwahati Jal Board.
Taking to Twitter, he said, “Rushed to the spot immediately after the incident to take stock of the situation at Rajgarh & Gauhati Commerce College link road, where a drinking water pipe exploded causing some damage nearby.”
“Have called an urgent meeting of all senior officials of Guwahati Jal Board later today. A high-level inquiry is already in process, post the earlier incident in Kharguli. We will ensure that no such incident occurs in future,” he added.
Earlier today, a recently installed water pipeline of the Guwahati Jal Board burst at Rajgarh Road near Commerce College Link Road.
Moments after the incident was reported, a team from Assam State Disaster Management Authority arrived at the spot and after they launched continuous efforts, the water gush was brought under control.