Ram Mandir Themed Kali Puja Pandal In Guwahati Enticing Citizens

A member of the organizing committee of the Puja, Sashanka Chakraborty was quoted by ANI as saying, "As a part of this year's Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations, we have stepped into the 59th year of the Kali Puja. As our nation has waited around 500 years for the Ram Mandir, in line with the opening of the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, this year we have adopted the theme of Ram Mandir. The total cost of this Puja will be around 21 lakhs."