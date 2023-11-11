Ram Mandir Themed Kali Puja Pandal In Guwahati Enticing Citizens

As Guwahati gears up for the celebration of Kali Puja after the Durga Puja, attractive and themed pandals are again cropping up across the city. And now, Ayodhya's Ram Mandir-themed Kali Puja pandal in Guwahati is catching the attention of the citizens.
Known for organizing a grand Kali Puja in Guwahati every year, the Vivekananda Sporting Club of Kalapahar has gone ahead with the idea of a pandal based on the Ram Mandir coming up in Ayodhya for the Kali Puja celebrations this year.
The organizing committee has said that every year there will be a unique pandal theme for the Kali Puja celebrations.
A member of the organizing committee of the Puja, Sashanka Chakraborty was quoted by ANI as saying, "As a part of this year's Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations, we have stepped into the 59th year of the Kali Puja. As our nation has waited around 500 years for the Ram Mandir, in line with the opening of the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, this year we have adopted the theme of Ram Mandir. The total cost of this Puja will be around 21 lakhs."
The Kali Puja festival will be celebrated across three days and will begin on November 12 and go on till November 14.
When the rest of the nation indulges in festivities and prays to Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali, West Bengal and other eastern and northeastern states pray to Goddess Kali.
Kali Puja is celebrated on the Amavasya tithi in the month of Kartik. In 2023, Kali Puja falls on November 12, Sunday.