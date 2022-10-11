Ram Mandir Being Built At Full Speed: PM Modi In Ujjain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, whose foundation stone was laid in August 2020, is being built at full speed.

The darshan of Ram Lalla for devotees is likely to be open by December 2023, and the construction work of the Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre, other utilities and infrastructure services in the complex is at a fast pace.

As per the present estimate, the total construction cost of the temple and complex will be approximately Rs 1800 crore.

"The construction of the grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on at full speed. Vishwanath Dham in Kashi is adding pride to India's culture. Record development happening at Somnath, Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines," said PM Modi at the inauguration of Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain.

On August 5, 2020, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.

The foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha' or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was laid by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in June this year.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.

At the inauguration of Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, the Prime Minister said that the glory of Mahakaleshwar was restored.

"We are restoring the glory of spiritual places. Ujjain has been the centre of India's spiritual ethos. Ujjain is not just India's geographic centre but also the centre of the country's soul. There is nothing ordinary in the company of Lord Shiva. Everything is supernatural, and extraordinary. Unforgettable, unbelievable," he said.