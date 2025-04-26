Rampant Drug Trade Thrives Under Police Watch in Guwahati’s Shantipur

In a shocking revelation, the drug trade continues to thrive openly in Guwahati's Shantipur area right under the nose of the police. Disturbing visuals, captured secretly, show drugs being sold and consumed in broad daylight from makeshift huts near the railway tracks.

Despite repeated appeals to the Bharalumukh Police by the Shantipur Bagan Masjid Committee, no concrete action has been taken so far. The drug racket operates from small huts, with young individuals — including students — seen crossing the railway line to purchase narcotics. The trade reportedly runs from morning till late at night, further deteriorating the social environment of the area.

The drug mafias operating here have particularly targeted minors, trapping them into addiction. The once peaceful Shantipur locality has now turned into a hotspot of unrest and lawlessness due to the growing nuisance of drug users.

Even as the residents continue to voice their concerns, the authorities seem to have turned a blind eye. However, sources indicate that the identities of the drug mafias responsible for the rampant trade in Shantipur may soon come to light.

