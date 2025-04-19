Secret Chambers, Luxury Cars, and Crores in Drugs – Is a Bigger Racket Brewing in Assam?

In a swift and meticulously planned operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police executed a coordinated strike in Amingaon that led to the seizure of narcotics worth ₹70 crore. The operation unfolded like a high-intensity thriller as STF teams moved in on two separate vehicles—one carrying heroin and the other transporting yaba tablets—both fitted with secret compartments.

The entire crackdown was conducted under the close supervision of STF’s Inspector General of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, with ASP Kalyan Kumar Pathak leading the on-ground assault. Acting on precise intelligence inputs, STF teams tracked the suspects’ movement for several days before zeroing in on Amingaon as the handoff point.

The first hit came when STF personnel intercepted a Hyundai i20, suspected to be ferrying narcotics. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed 520 grams of heroin, cleverly concealed to avoid detection. The value of the seized heroin is estimated at around ₹4 crore in the international market.

Almost simultaneously, another STF team swooped in on a truck suspected to be part of a larger drug smuggling chain. What appeared to be a routine commercial vehicle turned out to have a specially crafted hidden chamber. Inside, officers discovered a staggering 2.7 lakh yaba tablets—worth approximately ₹67 crore—packed and ready for delivery outside the state.

Two individuals—Nazrul Hussain from Cachar and Nur Islam from Sarthebari—were arrested at the scene. STF officials also confirmed the presence of a juvenile, who was not arrested. The two men are believed to be part of a broader network of narcotics suppliers, and STF sources indicate that more arrests are expected soon as the investigation progresses.

Addressing the media post-operation, ASP Kalyan Kumar Pathak said, “We had prior inputs and were monitoring their movements closely. Both vehicles had secret chambers, indicating a well-organized racket. We timed our action to intercept them just before the consignment could be moved out of Assam.”

It may be mentioned that the operation marks one of the most significant anti-drug crackdowns in Assam this year and showcases the STF’s growing capability in tracking and neutralizing sophisticated narcotics networks.

