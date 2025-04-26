Randomization Process for Panchayat Elections Successfully Conducted in Kamrup (M)

Ahead of the Panchayat elections scheduled for May 7, the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has been actively implementing all election-related activities in accordance with the State Election Commission’s guidelines.

As part of the preparations, the randomization process for ballot boxes and polling officials for the Jalukbari and Dimoria Anchalik Panchayats was successfully completed today.

District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan led the proceedings, overseeing the first phase of ballot box randomization and the second phase of polling official randomization at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office.

The randomization event witnessed the presence of Jalukbari Anchalik Panchayat election observer Shubhalakshmi Deka, Dimoria Anchalik Panchayat election observer Gaurishankar Sharma, election officers, the Block Development Officer of Chandrapur Block, Assistant Commissioners of Dimoria and Jalukbari, along with representatives from various political parties and government officials.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election process.

