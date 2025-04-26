Panchayat Election: AJP Files Sizeable Number of Candidates Across Dibrugarh LS

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has found a considerable number of candidates for the ensuing Panchayat Election, especially in the upper Assam. The regional political force has filed a sizeable number of candidates across Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency.
AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi has intensified his election campaign. Moving from village to village, day and night, Gogoi has been actively campaigning for the AJP and Opposition Unity Forum candidates contesting from various panchayats within the constituency.
in Dibrugarh district’s newly created Khawang constituency, Lurinjyoti Gogoi conducted election rallies across several areas, including Bahoni Pathar, Sorkophala, Deodhai Gaon, and Huhungiya. During his campaign, Gogoi accused the ruling BJP of resorting to threats, temptations, and false promises in the name of Panchayati Raj to influence voters. `
He alleged that through schemes like Arunodoi, Amrit Brikshya, and Lakhpati Baideo, the BJP had been deceiving women voters, but expressed confidence that the people would reject the BJP in this election.
Meanwhile, Lurinjyoti Gogoi strongly condemned the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, demanding strict punishment for those involved. He called on the Union Home Ministry and Defence Ministry to ensure the safety and security of every citizen across the country and to take effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that his party has been able to file a considerable number of candidates, precisely in the upper Assam. “This is a good sign that people have come out to contest for AJP. We have filed our candidates after discussing with parties in the United Opposition, that is Congress and the Raijor Dal” Gogoi told Pratidin Time.
Lurinjyoti revealed the number of candidates his party has filed in various LAC in upper Assam. “In the Khowang LAC, we have one ZPC candidate, 5/6 Anchalik Parishad candidates and about 56 ward member candidates”—he said.
The other places with AJP candidates, as he revealed, are—
|
LAC Name
|
Number of candidates
|
Tingkhong
|
|
Naharkatiya
|
|
Duliajan
|
|
Chabua-lahowal
|
|
Digboi
|
|
Sadiya
|
|
Dhemaji
|
Apart from these, AJP has filed 1 ZPC candidate in Margherita and 2 ZPC candidates in Makum.
Opposition Intensifies Campaign At Bokakhat
Tensions rise in the constituency of Agriculture Minister Atul Bora as opposition parties intensify their efforts ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections. Former MLA Jiten Gogoi from Bokakhat has once again become an active figure, leading the charge for the Assam National Conference (ANC) and Raijor Dal in the region. Both parties have fielded candidates under his leadership in the Bokakhat constituency.
Gogoi has taken to the ground in full force, campaigning aggressively in the area. He kicked off his election campaign by seeking blessings at Rangamati Dhan Baba Thana, marking the beginning of his push to garner support and strengthen his presence in the constituency.