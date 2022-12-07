Ranjit Bora Murder Case: Pistol Recovered from Bike of Prime Accused

A pistol was recovered from the bike of prime accused in Ranjit Bora’s murder. This was informed by DCP Sudhakar Singh on Wednesday.

A 9mm pistol and three rounds of ammunition were recovered from an abandoned warehouse.

As per initial investigation, DCP Singh informed, suggests a robbery case.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigation into the matter and it has come to light that the accused were involved in many criminal incidents in the past.

It may be mentioned that the prime accused, identified as Amir Ali, was arrested from his in-laws house in Morigaon district.

On November 21, Ranjit Bora, manager at popular milk brand Purabi Dairy, was shot dead in broad daylight in Panjabari locality in Guwahati.

He later succumbed to bullet injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The incident took place while he went to bank to deposit money.