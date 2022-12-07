Cheetahs Expected to Arrive in MP Soon from SA: Forest Minister

Cheetahs from South Africa are being expected to arrive in Madhya Pradesh soon. This was informed by MP Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah on Wednesday.

Shah was quoted by ANI saying, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up the initiative of re-introduction of Cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa.”

“We have completed the first phase. After bringing eight Cheetahs from Namibia, we not only kept them in quarantine but also familiarized them with the environment and released them in an open enclosure. Now, these Cheetahs are hunting and they are in good health,” he said.

It may be mentioned that PM Modi released at least eight Cheetahs brought from Namibia on the occasion of his birthday on September 17 this year.

"An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) for the next phase is in process. 12 new enclosures with more facilities were being built at the Kuno National Park. Enclosures are ready but we are improving them further," he said.

"Earlier enclosures were open ones, if a Cheetah got sick, we first had to tranquillise them, only after that we could do something. But now we have made a small cage in the new enclosure and we would give them food there,” Shah said.