4 Killed in Clash Between Assam Police, Meghalaya at Border

Few Meghalaya people clashed with Assam police and forest guards near the two states border on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the police and forest guards open fired at the people to control the situation which killed three people.

One forest worker, identified as Vidyasingh Lekthe, was also killed in the clash.

Further details awaited.

It may be mentioned that the Assam-Meghalaya border issue has impacted several lives.

So far, Meghalaya and Assam have entered into the second phase of discussion to resolve border disputes between the two states in six areas of differences.