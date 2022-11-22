Ranjit Bora Murder Case: Brother Lodges Case At Dispur PS

Brother of Ranjit Bora, Sunit Kumar Bora lodged a case at Dispur Police Station on Tuesday in connection to the daylight murder of his brother in Panjabari.

According to sources, Case No. 2479/22 has been registered.

Sunit said that Guwahati is surrounded with insecurity and risk after his brother’s shocking murder in broad daylight in the city.

Manager of Purabi Dairy Ranjit Bora was shot by few miscreants while he was on his way to deposit money in bank on Monday.

On the same day evening, two persons were arrested by the police from the scene where the incident happened.

The police have received several clues based on which they are investigating the matter.