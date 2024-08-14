Rapido Clarifies After Alleged Rape Incident Involving Former Rider in Guwahati

In the aftermath of a distressing incident in which a young woman from Boko town was allegedly raped by a driver who abandoned her at Guwahati's Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Rapido, the Indian ride-hailing service, has issued a statement clarifying its stance. The company emphasized that the accused was not actively serving as a Rapido rider at the time of the incident, although he had been registered with multiple digital platforms.
A spokesperson from Rapido expressed deep concern over the situation, stating, "We are deeply concerned about the recent reports referring to the term 'Rapido Rider' in connection with the accused. The individual offered a lift to the victim in his personal capacity, not as a Rapido rider. Our thoughts are with the victim and her family during this difficult time."
This incident highlights the ongoing concerns about the safety and verification processes of app-based bike taxi services in Guwahati. It is noted that such platforms must verify their riders' credentials, including their driving licenses, personal identity, residential addresses, and any potential criminal backgrounds.
Instances of riders bypassing the app's platform to demand extra fares for offline rides have caused additional chaos in the Guwahati city, of late.
Last month, a female journalist was threatened by a rider for refusing to pay more than the app-indicated fare in Guwahati. Despite the app showing a specific fare, the rider demanded more, leading to an escalated confrontation.
In another incident in June, a man named Saranga Baruah was assaulted by a cab driver following a fare dispute in Guwahati. After booking a ride through Rapido, a disagreement over payment led to the driver attacking Baruah.
These incidents raise questions about the regulatory measures in place for app-based bike taxis in Assam. While the West Bengal government has mandated commercial registration plates for such services, allowing them to be distinguished from private vehicles, no such regulation has been enforced in Guwahati.
The lack of regulation and enforcement leaves room for such unfortunate events to occur, underscoring the need for stricter oversight of ride-hailing services.