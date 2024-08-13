Rapido Driver Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman in Guwahati

In a disturbing incident, a young woman from Boko town, who had come to Guwahati in search of work, was allegedly raped by a Rapido driver before being abandoned at the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT).
The suspect, identified as Fakir Khan, is a resident of Cachar district in Assam’s Barak Valley.
According to reports, the victim first arrived in Amingaon seeking employment before heading to Guwahati. In the Maligaon area, she reportedly encountered Khan, who offered her a lift and promised assistance in finding a job in the city.
However, Khan's intentions were sinister. He allegedly took the woman to a secluded area near Kamakhya railway station under the pretense of helping her secure employment and then raped her. After committing the crime, Khan dropped the woman at the ISBT and fled the scene.
The traumatized woman filed a complaint against the alleged rapist at the Jalukbari police station.
Acting on the complaint (Case No. 383/24), Jalukbari police arrested Khan on Tuesday. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.