Two Women Attacked by Armed Miscreants Near Assam-Nagaland Border

Two women were allegedly subjected to physical assault by miscreants near the Assam-Nagaland border in Jorhat district, sources said.
The victims have been identified as Malati Soren and her mother-in-law. They were reportedly physically assaulted inside their residence in Bekajan by Naga miscreants at around 3 am on Tuesday.
According to sources, the armed assailants, who were under the influence of alcohol, entered the victim’s house and attacked the duo. They also issued threats to their lives.
Following the incident, the women filed a complaint at the Panikheti Police Station. The police promptly took them to Borholla Community Health Centre for medical examination.
It may be mentioned that, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the area, as there have been multiple reports of similar assaults by Naga miscreants, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the local Assamese population.