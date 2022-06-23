Rashmin M Chhaya Takes Oath as New Chief Justice of Gauhati HC

Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on Thursday.
Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office to Justice Chhaya who replaced Justice N Kotiswar Singh. Justice Chhaya formerly served as a Judge in the Gujarat High Court.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary, judges, advocate general and other dignitaries were present at the swearing-in ceremony.
Meanwhile, taking to twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “On behalf of the people of Assam, I convey my best wishes to Hon’ble Justice Chhaya on taking over as the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court. A legal luminary with years of experience, I am confident his assuming the office will definitely aid our justice delivery system.”
On June 19, the Centre notified the appointments of new chief justices in six high courts of the country, over a month after recommendations were made by the Supreme Court’s collegium.
Following the government’s approval, Delhi high court’s acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi was appointed as the chief justice of Uttarakhand high court, while Satish Chandra Sharma, chief justice of the Telangana high court, was appointed as Delhi high court’s regular chief.
Two judges of Bombay high court, Justices Amjad Ahtesham Sayed and Sambhaji Shivaji Shinde, were appointed as chief justices of the high court of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively. Meanwhile Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of Telangana high court was elevated as the chief justice of the same court.