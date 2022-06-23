Rashmin M Chhaya Takes Oath as New Chief Justice of Gauhati HC

Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on Thursday.

Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office to Justice Chhaya who replaced Justice N Kotiswar Singh. Justice Chhaya formerly served as a Judge in the Gujarat High Court.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary, judges, advocate general and other dignitaries were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “On behalf of the people of Assam, I convey my best wishes to Hon’ble Justice Chhaya on taking over as the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court. A legal luminary with years of experience, I am confident his assuming the office will definitely aid our justice delivery system.”