RCGS Hosts Inspiring Storytelling and Book Reading Workshop in Guwahati

The Rotary Club of Gauhati South (RCGS) organized a vibrant and engaging Storytelling and Book Reading Workshop at Panbazar Adarsha Parthamik Vidyalaya, Guwahati on Saturday, May 24, 2025. The event, which began at 10 AM, aimed to foster reading habits and promote storytelling among school children.

Advertisment

Dr. Amajyoti Choudhury, former Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Renowned Assamese storyteller and nonagenarian, Mrs. Hironmoyee Goswami, was honoured as the Guest of Honour.

The workshop commenced with a special book reading session led by Dr. Choudhury. Students enthusiastically participated, reading alongside the distinguished guest. After reading, they shared their thoughts and interpretations of the texts, making the session highly interactive and enriching. Dr. Choudhury stressed the lifelong benefits of reading and its vital role in shaping knowledge, critical thinking, and personality development. He urged students to inculcate reading habits and recommended that RCGS consider replicating this initiative across other schools in Guwahati as a flagship programme.

Mrs. Hironmoyee Goswami, accompanied by her daughter Mrs. Ranjumoni Goswami, mesmerized the students with live storytelling. Their narratives captivated the young audience, who listened with rapt attention. Mrs. Goswami underlined the significance of storytelling in enhancing communication skills, fostering empathy, and improving memory retention among children.

The Headmistress of Panbazar Adarsha Parthamik Vidyalaya, Mrs. Bandana Barua, along with faculty members, expressed their appreciation to RCGS for hosting such a meaningful and educational programme. They emphasized the importance of such initiatives in the holistic development of students.

The workshop concluded on a high note, with smiles, stories, and a renewed enthusiasm for reading among young learners.

Also Read: Lions Club of Gauhati Honors Unsung Heroes at Prestigious Awards Ceremony