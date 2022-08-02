Reaching New Heights Says Sonapur College Principal On 32nd Foundation Day

Sonapur College, a higher educational institution in Assam near Guwahati city had celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day of today with zeal and enthusiasm.

The principal of the college Dr. Devabrot Khanikor flagged off the foundation day programme by hoisting the college flag. The 1st Assam Battalion NCC and the 50 Assam Air wings NCC cadets performed March pass and presented a patriotic song.

Sjt. Upen Bara, the founder secretary of the Sonapur College Management Committee had paid homage to the founder members of the college. This was followed by an open meeting and an intimate conversation among the founder members and the staff and students of the college.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Dr Devabrot Khanikor said that the college has been achieving meaningful growth in every field and has been participating in different accreditations at the national level. The college also has achieved various milestones in the field of academics.

He also opined that the college has been putting tremendous efforts to bring the vocational courses into the limelight and also to incorporate its vocational courses into B.A. and B.Com.

Opening of Post-graduate courses has given a milestone in its progress. In the context, Principal Dr. Khanikor also mentioned about the National Policy on Education and the role of the stake holders of an education institute. He also made important remarks on the perspective plans of the college that is towards Graded Autonomy by 2030. Sonapur College is now gearing up for its 3rd cycle of NAAC Assessment.