Assam Govt To Award State Employees For Good Performance

The government of Assam will reward as many as 10 non-gazetted employees at the state level and 89 at district level in a bid to incentivize their good performances.

The ‘Lok Sewa Puraskar’ award will be presented on Lok Kalyan Divas on August 5, the death anniversary of Gopinath Bordoloi, the first Chief Minister of Assam.

Employees who perform well will be awarded a one-year extension of service, pushing the age of superannuation to 61 years , and a cash award of Rs 25,000 and a citation, an official statement read.