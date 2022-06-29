Rebel Sena MLAs Leave Guwahati for Goa Ahead of Trust Vote Tomorrow

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs left Guwahati hotel on Wednesday. They left for airport before 5 pm in a chartered bus and will head to Goa, before they move to Mumbai tomorrow as the Uddhav Thackeray led government faces a trust vote in the assembly.

The MLAs led by Eknath Shinde had boarded buses at 10 in the morning, too, but returned after a visit to the famous Kamakhya Temple as the chartered flight has been rescheduled to 6 pm. A hotel was booked for them in Goa already, sources said. But they had said they would wait for the Supreme Court's order on a petition challenging the trust vote. No order has come yet, but they have now left anyway.

The 40 MLAs have been at a five-star hotel in Guwahati, for the past week as they try to unseat the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government.

Team Thackeray has gone to the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's order to prove majority in the House at 11 am tomorrow. They say the order is illegal because 16 rebel MLAs have yet to respond to the Deputy Speaker's notices for their possible disqualification. Governor Koshyari ordered the test of strength a day after BJP leaders met him and told him that the Thackeray-led coalition has lost its majority.