College Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped In Tripura

In yet another heinous incident of crime against woman, a college-going girl was allegedly abducted from her locality and gang-raped in Tripura’s Gomati area.

Fortunately, the 20-year-old girl was rescued by the police later but none of the accused could be nabbed so far.

According to reports, the victim woman was abducted by prime accused Jahangir Hossain and three of his friends on Monday from a petrol pump located at her village.

Police said that the girl was later brought to the accused’s house at Kakraban where she was raped multiple times for the entire night.

It may be mentioned that the woman was rescued with the help of a social organisation called Hindu Jagaran Mancha.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against the four accused at Melaghar police station but so far, no arrests were made.