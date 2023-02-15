Recent Evictions of Street Vendors by GMC Made Without Any Notice: NASVI

The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) along with Street Vendors Association of Assam (ASVA) on Wednesday staged a sit-in demonstration against the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) seeking urgent intervention in protection of street vendors.

The bodies in the protest alleged that the recent evictions of the street vendors by the GMC was made without issuing any 30 days’ notice period and relocation are causing a threat to the livelihood of the street vendors as they depend entirely on daily earnings, also the seized goods are not returned and violating section 3(3), 18 (3) and 19 of the Street Vendors (protection of livelihood and regulation of vending zones) Act, 2014.

According to reports, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on January evicted as many as 300 street vendors from the footpaths of GS Road for allegedly occupying the space without any authorization.

“We are afraid that this may create a loophole in the strong motive towards the livelihood protection of street vendors in the city i.e. 1- Delay in Survey and Provision of Vending Certificates 2- Non Formation and Allocation of Vending Zones 3-Delay in disbursement of PM Svanidhi Loan 4- Regular Harassment of Street vendors from GMC, Police Department etc and other Departments,” said Dilip Hazarika, working president ASVA.

There are around 28 evicted and vandalized markets in the city and they are G.S. Road Market, Barbari Market, Bashistha Charali Market, S.S. Road Market, A.G. Market of Beltola Tinali, Bamunimaidam Market, Bhetapara Market, City health hospital Market, Bhangagarh Market, ESIC Hospital Market, Lalmati Market, Ganeshguri Market, Sarusajai Market, Ganesh Mandir Market, Garam Bazar Market, Bharalumukh Market, Lakhara Market, Machkhowa Bazar, ISBT Market, Khanapara Market, Boragaon Market, Six-mile market, Beltola Market, Adabari Market, Jalukbari Market, Maligaon Market, Bhootnath Market, Sarabbhati market.

Meanwhile, NASVI and ASVA urged the GMC to expedite the survey without leaving any market or vendor in coming three months and provision of Certificate of Vending irrespective of his/her ascribed status.

It also urged to stop evicting street vendors while survey is on.

Both the central and state body claimed that after severely failing to provide restoration and rehabilitation of the street vendors the authority is in no position to criticize them vehemently.

“We demand for rehabilitation of every street vendor in the city, also vending zones for women with 30% reservation to SCs and ST women,” added Hazarika.

He also said that the smart city projects and recent developments on Assam Tourism should not exclude street vendors. “Street vending in an integral part of tourism and urbanisation, hence, they need to seen as potential human resource,” Hazarika told.

Further, he demanded free drinking water facility and toilets to be installed for the benefit of street vendors and public.