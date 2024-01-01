Distinguished Critic, Writer Dhani Bora Wins Krantikal Award 2023

Distinguished critic and prolific writer, Dhani Bora, has been awarded the prestigious Krantikal Award 2023 by Krantikal Publications for his outstanding contributions to Assamese literature and culture.
Born in 1955 in Golaghat, Bora joined the weekly newspaper Nilachal in 1977 and has since served as the Assistant Editor of leading Assamese publications like Ajir Asom and Agradoot. His in-depth studies and insightful commentary on ancient and modern literature, contemporary thought, national identity, language, and culture, as well as his discussions on Eastern and Western literary works, intellectual personality, literature, and socio-cultural theories, have enriched Assamese literary criticism. The author's focus on originality and social responsibility is reflected in his published essays.
Since 2011, the Shivakant-Krantikal Foundation has presented the Award and over the years it has been conferred to eminent personalities such as Kabin Phukan, Anand Chandra Dutt, Pranabjyoti Deka, Anil Roychaudhury, Gyan Pujari, Sananta Tanti, Basanta Deka, Rafiqul Hussain, Khagen Gogoi, Jyotish Sikdar, and others.
On behalf of the Shivakant Krantikal Foundation, Arindam Borkotoki and on behalf of Krantikal Publication, Kailash Kumar Rajkhowa informed about it.