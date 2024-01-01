Distinguished Critic, Writer Dhani Bora Wins Krantikal Award 2023

Born in 1955 in Golaghat, Bora joined the weekly newspaper Nilachal in 1977 and has since served as the Assistant Editor of leading Assamese publications like Ajir Asom and Agradoot. His in-depth studies and insightful commentary on ancient and modern literature, contemporary thought, national identity, language, and culture, as well as his discussions on Eastern and Western literary works, intellectual personality, literature, and socio-cultural theories, have enriched Assamese literary criticism. The author's focus on originality and social responsibility is reflected in his published essays.