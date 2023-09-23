Registrations for Coal India Guwahati Half Marathon - Gateway to Unity Begins Tomorrow

Speaking at the occasion, Nandita Gorlosa - Minister of Sports & Youth Welfare, Govt. of Assam, said, “The event has been conceptualised to put Assam on the Marathon map of India and showcase our commitment in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle while fostering a sense of unity and national pride amongst all of us. She also announced that many events showcasing ‘Assam Shining’ will be conducted every year to epitomise the Govt’s unwavering dedication to the wellbeing of the citizens.”