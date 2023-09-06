Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang to Host State's First High-Altitude Marathon on Oct 1

The Indian Army and Arunachal Pradesh State Govt are jointly organising the Tawang Marathon at Tawang on October 1, 2023.
It will be the first time when a marathon event of this scale will be organised in this part of the country.
Tawang which is at an average elevation of 10,000 feet above mean sea level will present the participants a unique chance to take part in one of the very few and possibly the most challenging high-altitude runs in the country.
The aim of this event is to establish Tawang on adventure sports and Marathon map to boost tourism in the region.
Apart from large number of marathon enthusiast from all over the country, the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and all major Central Armed Police Forces like ITBP and SSB are fielding strong teams for the event.
The Tawang Marathon will include Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10 km and 5 km races.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu is supporting the event and he was the first one to register for the event.