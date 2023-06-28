Rehabilitation Drive for Homeless to Continue for 10 Days Across Guwahati

The Kamrup Metro district administration will conduct an operation for the coming 10 days across Guwahati to rescue and rehabilitate homeless people of the city.
In this regard, the Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha chaired a meeting with the DCP, ADC, Childline and other officials and advised all stakeholders to continue their participation in the rehabilitation drive.
In the meeting, it was decided that a task force will be constituted in order to conduct regular operations to rescue the people living on the road and bring them to night shelters within the next ten days.
ADC Jharna Patgiri, Lakhyajit Duwaria, and Assistant Commissioner Anurag Rudra will be in charge of district nodal officers. District Child Protection Officer, Collector of Gauhati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and representatives of NGOs will be involved in launching the drive. It was also decided to constitute a committee to oversee the functioning of the task force, provide advice and find a permanent solution to destitute living on the streets.
Notably, Kamrup Metro district administration headed by DC Pallav Gopal Jha along with senior officials conducted a late-night drive in Guwahati’s Panbazar and Ulubari areas to rehabilitate homeless people to shelter homes. This step came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed officials to provide accommodation and income opportunities to those seen living with their families under the flyover.