Reise INRSC East Zone Event Concludes in Guwahati

A participant, Ajit Sharma, shared, "The offroad rally track, nestled amidst picturesque hills, was meticulously designed, presenting a challenging course for riders. Navigating the rugged terrain was no easy feat, yet, under the watchful guidance of the event organizers, we triumphed in safely conquering the course. It fills us with joy to witness a national event right here in Guwahati, providing us with the incredible opportunity to participate on a national stage."