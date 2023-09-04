Guwahati Set to Become Part of National Marathon Event, Registrations to Begin from Sep 20

In celebration of Peace and Prosperity in the State, the city of Guwahati is all set to host a momentous sporting event that will leave a lasting impact on the sporting map of the country and establish Guwahati on the national and international Marathon calendar.
It is noteworthy to mention that the city of Guwahati which is also the Gateway to India’s North East, has emerged as a bustling hub of development over the past few years.
The inaugural Guwahati Marathon is being organised at Guwahati by joint efforts of Coal India Ltd, Government of Assam and the Indian Army on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Procam International Private Limited will be the promoter for the prestigious event.
The sporting event has been conceptualized so as to attract high calibre national and international participation.
Symbolising the true spirit of development in the state, the event is expected to showcase the best facets of ‘Shining Assam’.
The Coal India limited will be the title sponsor for the event and the Indian Army will be the affirming partner. The event will have three races - Half Marathon (21.0975 Km), 10 Km, and 5 Km run to engage and attract all categories of runners from beginners to passionate and experienced.
The organisers have indicated handsome prize money for each race in sevaral age and gender wise categories to make the event even more attractive.
A planning conference for the event was held at Guwahati recently. It was attended by Nandita Garlosa, Minister for Power, Sports and Youth Welfare, GOC Gajraj Corps, Lieutenant General Manish Erry and several high ranking officials of the concerned departments.
The formal announcement of the event is likely to be made in the coming weeks, where more details like routes, prize money, race logo, etc, will be released.
Organisers have informed that a website of the event is under preparation and that the online registrations are likely to begin around September 20.