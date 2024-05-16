Relief from Scorching Heat as Guwahati Anticipates Rain

After enduring sweltering heat waves in the past few days, Guwahati city residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the forecast promises a respite from the scorching temperatures.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the city is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers in the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is predicted to reach around 35°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 25°C.
Regional Outlook
The RMC has issued forecasts for various states in the Northeast region:
· Arunachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rain expected at many places.
· Assam & Meghalaya: Anticipate rain at a few places with hot and humid weather conditions prevailing.
· Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura: Isolated instances of light rain are likely.
Cyclonic Circulations and Troughs
The meteorological dynamics shaping the weather in the region include:
1. A cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam & neighboring areas.
2. Another circulation over south Bangladesh.
3. Additionally, a circulation exists over south Bihar & vicinity.
4. Troughs in mid-tropospheric westerlies, influencing weather patterns in certain latitudinal and longitudinal bands.
Five-Day Weather Forecast
Day 1: Expect light to moderate rain at various places, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning in Assam & Meghalaya. Heavy rainfall possible in isolated spots of Arunachal Pradesh.
Day 2: Rainfall intensity increases, with light to moderate showers anticipated over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and scattered instances across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Day 3: Rainfall continues across most places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, with a few scattered showers expected in other northeastern states.
Day 4: Similar weather patterns persist, with rainfall likely to intensify in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and spread to more areas in the neighboring states.
Day 5: Rainfall remains widespread across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, with increasing likelihood of showers in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Warnings Issued
The RMC has issued warnings for each day, including the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain in isolated areas across the region. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather advisories and take necessary precautions.
As the Northeast region braces for a series of rainy days ahead, residents can expect relief from the scorching heat, albeit with potential risks associated with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.
Stay tuned to local weather updates for the latest information and safety recommendations.