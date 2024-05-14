Guwahati: Hot & Humid Conditions Forecasted for High-Stakes Clash between RR & PBKS in IPL

In a pre-match analysis, Dr. Gayetri Kalita, a distinguished Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), shed light on the weather forecast for the much-anticipated clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in the 65th match of the Tata IPL 2024, scheduled to be held in Guwahati on Wednesday.
Speaking to the media, Dr. Kalita emphasized that scorching heat and humid conditions are expected to dominate the atmosphere on the match day. With no rain warnings issued for Guwahati city, she indicated that the weather is likely to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 35°C to 36°C for the maximum and 24°C to 25°C for the minimum. Dr. Kalita warned of discomfort among the masses due to the high humidity levels exceeding 60%.
While the possibility of rain remains minimal, Dr. Kalita mentioned the likelihood of light to moderate rain at isolated places across other parts of the state. She also noted the potential for a partly cloudy sky with the development of thunder and lightning in the city during the match. However, no official warnings have been issued by IMD regarding these conditions.
Looking ahead, Dr. Kalita forecasted the possibility of rain warnings emerging from the day after tomorrow, indicating a potential shift in weather patterns.
As both teams gear up for this crucial encounter, players and spectators alike will need to brace themselves for the challenging weather conditions expected in Guwahati. Stay tuned for further updates on the weather forecast and its impact on the Tata IPL 2024 matches.
Here are the potential lineups for both Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings:
Rajasthan Royals Possible 11:
Dhruv Jurel
Shimron Hetmyer
Shubham Dubey
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Ravichandran Ashwin
Rovman Powell
Riyan Parag
Sanju Samson (Wicket Keeper, Captain)
Trent Boult
Yuzvendra Chahal
Nandre Burger
Punjab Kings Possible 11:
Prabhsimran Singh
Jonny Bairstow (Wicket Keeper)
Rilee Rossouw
Shashank Singh
Jitesh Sharma
Liam Livingstone
Sam Curran (Captain)
Ashutosh Sharma
Harshal Patel
Rahul Chahar
Arshdeep Singh