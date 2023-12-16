Remembering Assamese Actor Jayanta Das: A Legacy of Laughter and Talent

Jayanta Das, a popular actor in the Assamese film industry, is no more. The actor breathed his last today at the Apollo Hospitals in Guwahati. He was 54.
Acting as a child artist in the film ‘Mukuta’ every character played by Jayanta Das later became popular.
Jayanta Das, who was once a cricketer in the erstwhile Cotton College, entered the theatre world in the 80s by gripping the hands of Justice Ujjwal Bhuyan. His life took a U-turn after that.
He first gained popularity in Assamese cinema by portraying a villain, but his comic acting soon got more popular. He rose to prominence as a comedic actor.
Who can forget his performance in the television series 'Bhara Ghar,' or the iconic Assamese film 'Pappu Niku Saghbad Or Kotha,' which was his first comedy film?
The brilliant actor, who won the hearts of the audience by acting in several films including 'Bukur Majot Jole', 'Jun Jole Kopalot', 'Bhumiputra', 'Nayak', 'Kanyadaan', 'Mon', 'Kadambari', 'Moina Sorai Moina Mat', 'Jonaki Mon', 'Aai Kot Nai (Maa)', 'Adomya', 'Adhinayak', 'Khel' The Game, Ramdhenu among others was admitted to the city's Apollo Hospital in Guwahati on December 9 and was then put on ventilation in a very critical condition.
Following that, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta visited him at the said hospital and affirmed that the state government will cover all of his treatment costs.
Jayanta Das leaves behind his wife and one daughter.