Remembrance On 2nd Death Anniversary Of Asif Iqbal Hussain

Today marks the 2nd death anniversary of noted director, late Asif Iqbal Hussain. On the occasion, a memorial event was organized on Friday at the Guwahati Press Club under the initiative of Asif Foundation.

The event started with ceremonial lighting of a lamp late in the loving memory of the director by of veteran actress, Moloya Goswami. A commemorative book titled "Memories” on the life of the late Asif Iqbal Hussain was published under the editorship of Runu Begum. The memoir was released by the novelist and playwright Prabhat Goswami.

Several noted personalities including Moloya Goswami, Dr. Akashitora (actress and novelist), Subheshwar Das (director), Abalochan Das (photojournalist) and M Hafiz Ali (eminent writer) were present at the memorial meet.

The late director's sister Runu Begum shared fond memories of late Asif Iqbal Hussain's life, with a token of appreciation for the memorial meet.