Remove Cables Installed Without Permit: APDCL

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on Thursday alleged that many citizens install cable without permission in Guwahati and have asked for the removal of those cables.

This was said by the electricity department during a press conference held at Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati.

Abhijit Sarma Barua addressing the press meet said, “Only some cables are installed with permission while the rest is installed with prior permission.”

APDCL asked those people, who have installed these cables without permission, to remove it for the interest of public safety and to keep the city beautiful.

In case, if they do not wish to remove then they need to take permission for the cables otherwise such Cable will be disconnected, they added.

Meanwhile, many cable operators have also not renewed their APDCL permit and discussions were held with state Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal regarding this matter.