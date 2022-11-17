Remove Cables Installed Without Permit: APDCL

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on Thursday alleged that many citizens install cable without permission in Guwahati and have asked for the removal of those cables.
This was said by the electricity department during a press conference held at Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati.
Abhijit Sarma Barua addressing the press meet said, “Only some cables are installed with permission while the rest is installed with prior permission.”
APDCL asked those people, who have installed these cables without permission, to remove it for the interest of public safety and to keep the city beautiful.
In case, if they do not wish to remove then they need to take permission for the cables otherwise such Cable will be disconnected, they added.
Meanwhile, many cable operators have also not renewed their APDCL permit and discussions were held with state Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal regarding this matter.
APDCL has given time till November 24 to apply for permit otherwise the cable will be disconnected within a week.
They will charge Rs. 1,000 for cables installed on APDCL poles.
Moreover, recruitment for Grade III and IV will be done soon including the post of engineer.
Advertisement for minimum 2,000 posts will be published soon, they said.
The department said that APDCL will not conduct recruitment examination from this year however, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has been given the responsibility of conducting the examination.