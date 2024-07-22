Renowned Assamese Music Director Ramen Baruah Goes Missing

Renowned Assamese music director Ramen Baruah has been reported missing since Monday morning. Baruah, a prominent figure in the regional music industry, had set out for the Ganesh temple in Latasil area of the city but has not been seen or heard from since.
His family members, unable to reach him by phone, have reported his disappearance to the Latasil Police Station.
Police are now investigating the matter and have launched a search to locate the acclaimed director.
This is a developing story, Further details are awaited.....