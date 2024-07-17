3 Assam Youths Found Dead in Tamil Nadu, Another Missing

Three youths of Assam’s Charaideo district were allegedly found dead in Tamil Nadu, reports said on Wednesday.
According to sources, the youths hailed from Charaideo’s Lakwa locality. On the other hand, another youth is reportedly missing.
The bodies of the three youths were recovered near Jolarpettai Railway Station in Tamil Nadu, sources added. The deceased have been identified as Nabin Bhumij, Nava Bhumij, and Jhamoni Gor. Another youth, Maina Bhumij, is still missing.
The group of youths departed for Tamil Nadu last Friday for work. As per sources, the youths had departed for the state under the leadership of Sawan Bagti from Sofrai Disang Ali.
Meanwhile, efforts to locate the missing youth is underway.