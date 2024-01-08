Renowned Biotechnologist Rubul Mout Inspires Students at Assam Down Town University

Assam Down Town University invited Dr. Rubul Mout, a distinguished Biotechnologist and esteemed Scientist at Harvard University and Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH).
Dr Mout shared his invaluable insights and unmatchable passion for pioneering advancements in biotechnology. His motivational discourse resonated deeply and initiated a sense of curiosity among students, faculty and aspiring researchers.
His engaging sessions were monitored by Faculty Of Science,AdtU during which, Dr. Mout shared his profound expertise spanning Hematopoietic Stem & T Cell Engineering, Protein Design, and Gene Editing. He captivated the audience by showcasing his dedicated efforts and groundbreaking research endeavors, illuminating the path toward eliminating genetic diseases through innovative methodologies.
His remarkable journey from relentless research to his current role at Harvard University served as a beacon of inspiration, illustrating the transformative power of perseverance and dedication in the realm of science. The ambiance brimmed with enthusiasm and zeal as the young minds at the campus absorbed the possibilities presented by New Age Medicine, envisioning a future where ailments are eradicated at their genetic roots.
Dr. Rubul Mout's visit not only kindled a passion for scientific exploration but also fostered a profound appreciation for the transformative potential of biotechnological advancements. His presence radiated an infectious enthusiasm, leaving an indelible mark on the pursuit of knowledge and innovation at Assam down town University.